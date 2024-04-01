Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

