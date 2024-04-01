Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.01. 1,503,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

