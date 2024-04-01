Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF makes up 2.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.53% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.69. 15,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,043. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

