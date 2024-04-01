Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $595,000 in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BYLD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. 8,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

