Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $354,000 Position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,509,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BSTP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947. The company has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.