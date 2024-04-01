Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 1.59% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,247. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

