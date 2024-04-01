Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

PJUL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,391 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

