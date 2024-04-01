Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys Shares of 13,133 VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USTB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

USTB traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.