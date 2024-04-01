Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys Shares of 13,133 VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USTB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
USTB traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
