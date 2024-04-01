Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,149 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.40. 876,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,757. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.