Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 3,946 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,064,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $139.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

