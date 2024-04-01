Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,132,000 after acquiring an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. 2,543,190 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

