Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

ZBRA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.