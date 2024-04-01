ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $608,231.07

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $608,231.07 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00041422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

