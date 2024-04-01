Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Increased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.26. 581,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,627. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

