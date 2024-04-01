Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.99

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.99 and last traded at $154.53, with a volume of 49189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

