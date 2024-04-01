Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 3,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.