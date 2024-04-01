Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $1.94 Million in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 1.34% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCTR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.07. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

