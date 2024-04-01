Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.29. 456,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,777. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.