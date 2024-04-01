Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $985,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $166,212,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.20. The company had a trading volume of 328,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,367. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.75 and its 200 day moving average is $257.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.