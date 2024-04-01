Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $3.56 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,136.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 823,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,875. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

