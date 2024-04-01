Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

