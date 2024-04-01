Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,504. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.24 and a 12-month high of $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

