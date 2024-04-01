Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,688 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,119.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,079,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.