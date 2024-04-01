Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,684,205. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.