Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 1,333 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $46.33. 953,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Get Our Latest Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.