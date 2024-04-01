WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.56

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 2164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $807.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter worth $677,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

