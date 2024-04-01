WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.10

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 1538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $653.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,127.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

