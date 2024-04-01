William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.15.
In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
