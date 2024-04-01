Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.14

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 2195164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Western Digital Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

