Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 19,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,713. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

