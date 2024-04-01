Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE IGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 19,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,713. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.