Westaim (CVE:WED) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Cormark

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE WED traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$3.63. 301,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$504.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Westaim has a 12 month low of C$2.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.92.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.71 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 86.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westaim will post 0.01369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

