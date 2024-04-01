West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, April 9th

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $41.61 on Monday. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

