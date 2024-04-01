Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 1,929 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
SMFG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,860. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
