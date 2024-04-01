Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 13,888 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Ambev were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Ambev Stock Down 2.6 %

ABEV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,236,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,452,162. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

