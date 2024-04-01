Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after buying an additional 527,677 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 1,314,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

