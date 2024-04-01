Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $30.08. 990,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,725. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.