Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,144,000 after acquiring an additional 891,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,872,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after purchasing an additional 286,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 433,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.