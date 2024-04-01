Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $647,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.48. 1,832,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,730. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

