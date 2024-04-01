Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,305 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,814,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.72. 124,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

