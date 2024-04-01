Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

DFSV stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 572,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,191. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

