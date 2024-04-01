Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.21. 1,750,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,472,863. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

