Wells Fargo & Company Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $131.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

