Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,917,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 95,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

