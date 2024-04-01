Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.60 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.98.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Weibo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

