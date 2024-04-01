Weaver Consulting Group Sells 667 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,051,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 355,670 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $186.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

