Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 86,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.7 %

WPC stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

