Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,349 shares of company stock valued at $15,334,555. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

