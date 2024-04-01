Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
XYLD stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.