Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Stantec were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $52,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $82.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

