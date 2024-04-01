Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 39,886 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,886 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.8% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,095,000 after purchasing an additional 233,288 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,587 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,122 shares during the period.

PJUL opened at $37.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

